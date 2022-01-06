Obituary: Jane Perkins, 89, of Nashville

Jane Perkins, age 89 passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Nashville, Ark. She was born Oct. 21, 1932, to the late Ernest Crutchfield and Willie Gertrude Dennison Crutchfield in Nashville, Ark.

Ms. Perkins was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nashville.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by one brother, Bob Crutchfield, three sisters, Jean Aikman, Bea Allen, Tennie Nichols.

Her survivors include: two sons, Peter Perkins of North Little Rock, Ark., and Jim Perkins of Florsant, Mo., and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Graveside Service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Nashville Cemetery with Bro. Kevin Sartin officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, Nashville Cemetery, 699 N. Washington St. Nashville, AR 71852.

