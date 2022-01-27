Obituary: Helen Hood, 83, of Nashville

Helen Hood, 83, of Nashville, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville.

She was born Feb 16, 1938, in Center Point, the daughter of the late Odell and Beulah Chilcote Payne.

She was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church in Nashville, and was employed at Tyson Foods for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Hood.

Survivors include: three sons, Timothy Dale Lockeby and wife Betty of DeKalb, Texas, Rodney Lockeby and wife Ledita of Nashville, and Danny Lockeby and wife Myrna of Nashville; one daughter, Sandra Gainey of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, at Ridgeway Baptist Church in Nashville, with Bro. Alan Cook and Bro. Larry Sherman officiating.

