Obituary: Gloria Ruth Davis, 82, of Nashville

Gloria Ruth Davis, 82, of Nashville died Wednesday, Dec.29, 2021.

She was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Haley, Tenn., the daughter of the late Bill Hickerson and Martha White Hickerson.

She was a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by a son James Kenneth Davis.

Survivors include: her husband of 63 years, J.W. “Buddy” Davis of Nashville; a son, Jeffery Kyle Davis of Panama Beach, Fla.

Visitation was Saturday, Jan. 1, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville

Graveside services were Sunday, Jan. 2, at Section Cemetery, with Bro. Chance King officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

