Obituary: Florence Turley, 91, of Nashville

Florence Turley, age 91, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Nashville, Ark.

She was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Nathan, Ark., to the late Madison Floyd and Frankie Porter Floyd.

Mrs. Turley was a member of the Mineral Springs Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd Hickey and second husband, Elton Turley; one brother, Jack Floyd and two sisters, Dorene Thrasher and her first husband Dewy Whitworth and second husband Paul Thrasher; Dorothy Roberson and husband Jim.

Her survivors include: one son, Richard Floyd Hickey and wife Jayne of Murfreesboro, Ark.; four daughters, Linda Turley Kline and husband Kenneth of Perryville, Ark., Sandra Frick and husband Alexander of Sulphur Bluff, Texas, Danna Jones and husband Charles of Murfreesboro, Ark., Terri Byrd and husband Ron of Nashville, Ark.; nine grandchildren, Samantha McCrary, Traci Jones, Holly Choate, Mandy Kimery, Kayla McCarley, Chris Gates, Lindsey Robinson, Kelly Taylor, Mattison Hickey; 25 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday Jan. 24, 2022, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Wendy Hadden and Bro Robert Peak officiating. Burial will follow at Academy Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...