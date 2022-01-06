Obituary: Ethel Marie McIntosh Boozer, 61, of Newhope

Ethel Marie “Dinky” McIntosh Boozer, age 61 of Newhope, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

She was born May 8, 1960, in Nashville, Ark., to the late John B. McIntosh and Jewel Melson McIntosh. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her daughter, Kimberly; her siblings, Dorthy, Johnny, Pearly, Eddie, Diana, Charles, and Betty; and her sister-in-law, Georgeann.

She is from the Newhope community. She was a homemaker and a parent above anything else, and if she thought of you as one of her kids then that’s what you were to her for life. She will be best described as a child of God who loved talking about her Jesus. She was a member of the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church for close to 55 years. She loved talking about history, and animals and will forever be known as someone who was hard to stump in playing “Guess What Animal I Am”.

She is survived by her very best friend, and former husband, Gary Boozer; one son and daughter-in-law, William and Stacey Barton of Nashville; two daughters and one son-in-law, Marissa Boozer of Dierks, and Tessa and James Sargent of Murfreesboro; nine grandchildren, Joshua, Rachel, and Ricky Lee of Nashville, Andrew, and Joe Boozer of Newhope/Dierks, and A.J., Gracie, Kissy, and Addy of Murfreesboro; three sisters, Louise (Doug) Hill of Lockesburg, Sharon Long of Texarkana AR and Esther (Bobby) McIntosh of Nashville; five brothers, Coy Tinkes of Houston Texas, David McIntosh of Nashville, Ark., Joe McIntosh, Ricky McIntosh and Bill McIntosh, all of Mineral Springs; one brother-in-law, Don Smith of Newhope; her very special neighbors, Allie Whisenhunt and Dina and Jerry Roan; and numerous extra kids/grandkids, nieces, nephews and extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Dinky’s life will be held by the family at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in the Newhope Freewill Baptist Church with Bro Brent Furr officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Glenwood.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

