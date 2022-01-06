Obituary: Donald Wayne Robinson, 67, of Nashville

Donald Wayne Robinson, age 67 of Nashville, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Little Rock. He was born on October 16, 1954 in Nashville to the late James Robert Robinson and Patsy Ruth Roberts Robinson.

Donald attended Southern State University in Magnolia. He enjoyed being a rancher, as well as a professional truck driver. He was an avid musician and entertainer. He served as the president of the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dana Robinson and his brother, James Robinson, Jr.

Survivors include two brothers Jackie Robinson and wife Sonya of Mineral Springs, Sammy Robinson and wife Cindy of Nashville; special friend Susan Stoffle; step-children Callie Reed and Bobby Huddleston; lifelong friend Nick McCullough, as well as a host of other family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel.

A reception will follow at the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

