Belinda Chandler, 73, died Dec. 21, 2021, in Hot Springs.

She was born May 17, 1948, in Cabot, Ark., to the late Willie and Lucy Eakin Bonds.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Murry E. Chandler; and a brother, Herman Coker.

Survivors include: a sister, Teresa Shirk of Texarkana.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

