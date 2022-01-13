NVFD holds annual recognition event

Annual awards were recently presented to members of the Nashville Volunteer Fire Department.
The Fireman of the Year Award for 2021 went to Kelly Hostetler, a three-year veteran of the department. The honoree is selected by a one-time secret ballot of fellow firemen. The award was presented by Justin Thornton who is the city’s Fire Marshal and also serves as fire chief.
The Attendance Award went to Bryce Petty, a five-year veteran of the department and son of an oft-decorated retired fireman, Cliff Petty. The award recipient had the department’s best attendance record at drills, classes and actual fires.
A new award — the Officers’ Choice Award — was presented to two-year department member Clint Hostetler. The honoree was chosen by the fire chief, assistant fire chief and the department’s three captains.
Since the Fireman of the Year Award was started, winners have been:
1987 Roy Blakely
1988 James Daniel
1989 Terry Ray
1990 James Dyer
1991 Cliff Petty
1992 Ronny Woods
1993 Jerry Harwell
1994 Cliff Petty
1995 Roy Blakely
1996 Jimmy Mixon
1997 Bobby Chambers
1998 Jimmy Mixon
1999 Joe Dallas
2000 Gary Funderburk
2001 Alfred Neeley
2002 Matt Smith
2003 Mike Kinkade
2004 Terry Ray
2005 Matt Smith
2006 Jeff Westfall
2007 Jeff Westfall
2008 Jimmy Mixon
2009 Jeff Westfall
2010 Jeff Westfall
2011 Jeff Westfall
2012 Josh Worley
2013 Josh Worley
2014 Russell Sparks
2015 Andrew Westfall
2016 Michael Staten
2017 Kenton Miller
2018 Michael Staten
2019 Kenton Miller
2020 Zachary Miller
2021 Kelly Hostetler