NVFD holds annual recognition event

Annual awards were recently presented to members of the Nashville Volunteer Fire Department.

The Fireman of the Year Award for 2021 went to Kelly Hostetler, a three-year veteran of the department. The honoree is selected by a one-time secret ballot of fellow firemen. The award was presented by Justin Thornton who is the city’s Fire Marshal and also serves as fire chief.

The Attendance Award went to Bryce Petty, a five-year veteran of the department and son of an oft-decorated retired fireman, Cliff Petty. The award recipient had the department’s best attendance record at drills, classes and actual fires.

A new award — the Officers’ Choice Award — was presented to two-year department member Clint Hostetler. The honoree was chosen by the fire chief, assistant fire chief and the department’s three captains.

Since the Fireman of the Year Award was started, winners have been:

1987 Roy Blakely

1988 James Daniel

1989 Terry Ray

1990 James Dyer

1991 Cliff Petty

1992 Ronny Woods

1993 Jerry Harwell

1994 Cliff Petty

1995 Roy Blakely

1996 Jimmy Mixon

1997 Bobby Chambers

1998 Jimmy Mixon

1999 Joe Dallas

2000 Gary Funderburk

2001 Alfred Neeley

2002 Matt Smith

2003 Mike Kinkade

2004 Terry Ray

2005 Matt Smith

2006 Jeff Westfall

2007 Jeff Westfall

2008 Jimmy Mixon

2009 Jeff Westfall

2010 Jeff Westfall

2011 Jeff Westfall

2012 Josh Worley

2013 Josh Worley

2014 Russell Sparks

2015 Andrew Westfall

2016 Michael Staten

2017 Kenton Miller

2018 Michael Staten

2019 Kenton Miller

2020 Zachary Miller

2021 Kelly Hostetler

