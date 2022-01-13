M’boro passes ordinance for elected official to take over vacant secretary seat

By John Balch

News-Leader staff

A move that is generally “presumed prohibited” was sidestepped Monday night by the Murfreesboro City Council in passing an ordinance that will allow an elected city official to also be employed as the city’s secretary.

Approval of the ordinance will allow Recorder/Treasurer Penny Lamb to assume the role of city secretary to replace Carolyn Cox, who has announced her retirement.

Lamb will join her police and fire chief husband, Randy Lamb, in city hall five days a week after she leaves her job as Pike County Judge Dwight Mack’s secretary. Penny Lamb also draws a city check as the park department’s bookkeeper.

However, Mayor Rodney Fagan requested the Tuesday after the special meeting that the secretary position be advertised for two weeks in the local newspaper just in case Lamb decides not to take the job.

According to information handed out during the council’s special meeting Monday night to address the issue, the Arkansas Municipal League stated the move was “presumed prohibited” but could be allowed by the passage of an ordinance.

The ordinance passed by a vote of 3-2 with council member Jack Bonds and Cody Bachmann voting “no” and council members Jane Fugitt, Lewis Gills and Betty O’Neal voting “yes.” Council member Mark Barnes, who is a brother-in-law to the Lambs, abstained from the voting.

Water supt. resigns

As the Murfreesboro Water and Sewer Department prepares to move back to the old city hall, it will do so without its longtime boss, Randy Miller.

Miller, who has served for 43 years as the city’s water superintendent, has left the job, effective Jan. 3.

Miller made his resignation plans known to department commissions in August 2021 and in a letter dated Dec. 30 announced his last day would be Jan. 3.

“My experience with the city of Murfreesboro Water and Sewer Department has been very rewarding,” Miller wrote in a short resignation letter. “I appreciate having the opportunity to work for the city of Murfreesboro Water and Sewer Department.”

‘Thanks’ for secretary

Carolyn Cox is also leaving city employment this month. Cox has worked as the city’s secretary since 2010 when she was hired by then-mayor Jim O’Neal.

Due to covid-19 concerns, Mayor Rodney Fagan is asking local residents to show their appreciation and thanks to Cox by sending her a letter or card by mail.

The cards or letter can be sent to:

Murfreesboro City Hall

805 North Washington

Murfreesboro, AR 71958

