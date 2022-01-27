HoCo businessman to run for county judge

A north Howard County businessman has announced his candidacy for County Judge.

It will be the first attempt at public office for John Maines, who is running as a Republican.

Maines says he will sell his heating and air conditioning business to concentrate upon the county office.

Maines is a lifelong resident of Howard County. His experiences as a small business owner and farmer gives him unique insight on ways to improve the county which have been overlooked, he says. (See his political advertisement in this issue of the newspaper).

He is a Dierks High School graduate, and he and his wife, Tammie Jamison, have two daughters and three grandchildren.

Three other persons have announced their candidacy in the newspaper.

Like this: Like Loading...