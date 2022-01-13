HoCo 4H selling smoked ribs, Cornish hens

The Saturday before Super Bowl Sunday is a special day for Howard County 4-H’ers who will benefit from the sale of smoked meats.

There are some changes to the event which is in its 12th year.

Ribs and Cornish game hens must be ordered beforehand. There will be no walk-up sales.

Ribs are $30 per slab; the hens are $5 each.

The meats will be cooked and distributed at the Howard County Fairgrounds from 10-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. Orders may be given to 4-H members that will canvass the community for sales; or phone orders may be given to the Cooperative Extension Office, 845-7517.

Distribution of the meats, and payments, will be via a drive-thru at the fairgrounds.

The meat sale is a major fund-raiser for 4-H. All proceeds support club members who attend camp and educational programs at district, state and national level.

Orders should be made by Monday, Jan. 24. Only pre-sale orders will be available on the day of the sale.

The meats are smoked by parents and volunteers in large cookers drawn from around the community beginning before dawn, and 4-H’ers will assist with distribution of orders beginning at 10 a.m.

