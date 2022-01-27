Dierks Outlaws hit 22 three-pointers, set state record

The Dierks Outlaws shot out the lights last week in Murfreesboro, resulting in a state record for the most three-pointers made in a high school basketball game.

According to the Arkansas Activities Association’s record book, the Outlaws’ 22 three-pointers in the 90-46 win over the Rattlers on Jan. 18 topped the record of 20 three-pointers set in 2009-2010 season by Brookland.

“One of the best things about our team is that we have players that shoot the ball from outside and also we have players that can attack the rim,” said Outlaw Coach Kevin Alexander. “So, when teams play us in a zone defense, we are capable of hitting 10 or more threes.”

In the record-setting game, Outlaws who hit three-pointers included Andrew Mack (4), Andrew Hill (2), Ethan Starwalt (1), Evan Starwalt (7), Ryan Hill (2), Braxton Claiborne (2), Mackay Smith (23) and Isaak Helms (2).

The Outlaws are currently 18-1 after dropping their first game of the season over the weekend to 1A Izard County, 44-43 in overtime.

