A New Beginning: Murfreesboro chamber banquet Feb. 10

The Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce has announced details of their upcoming 2022 banquet.

Stating that election year banquets tend to outperform their counterparts, the banquet is set for Feb. 10 under the theme “A New Beginning.”

The banquet will be held at the CADC Senior Adult Center and will be catered by local restaurant Southern Dine with a menu consisting of chicken fried steak or hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, white or brown gravy, green beans, roll, dessert and drink.

Tickets, which will be available soon, will be priced at $25.

A silent auction will again be featured, and if anyone has items to donate for the auction they are asked to contact any chamber of commerce board member.

Rex Nelson, a storyteller who is the senior editor and a columnist with the Arkansas Democrat Gazette will be the featured speaker at the event.

A Murfreesboro Person of the Year Award will be handed out at the event.

Nominations forms for the public to participate in the process will be taken through Monday, Jan. 31.

“It’s a person who has contributed to the community in a positive way,” said Jean Floyd to the group in describing the ideal award winner.

The chamber of elected officers for 2022 at their first meeting of the year recently.

Lisa Harvill was named president, with Floyd being elected as vice president.

Tonda White will serve as secretary and Christina Myrkle will take over treasurer duties for the group.

Jane Fugitt, longtime secretary for the chamber board, will continue to be a member of the board and work her invaluable duties behind the scenes without an official title.

The Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce normally meets every fourth Monday of the month, 6 p.m. at the Murfreesboro Municipal Building, and the public is invited to attend to bring fresh ideas or to help with chamber endeavors. For questions, call (870) 285-3131, e-mail murfreesboroar.chamber@gmail.com or visit mboroarkansas.com.

