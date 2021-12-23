ONF says no overnight camping at Albert Pike in final decision

The Ouachita National Forest released a “Final Decision Notice” last week on the future use of the Albert Pike Recreation Area that includes no overnight camping.

The decision states the Ouachita National Forest will not reopen Albert Pike Recreation area to overnight camping. The recreation area will continue to be day-use only, with no overnight camping or long-term use options permitted. Infrastructure will be decommissioned in some areas and allowed to return to natural conditions, the notice stated. Other changes that will be implemented include the adaptive reuse of Loop D to provide day use parking facilities. Loops are smaller camping spots within a campground.

The decision follows a public comment period held over the last year.

“The decision provides a safe, well-maintained facility with year-round sustainable day-use recreation opportunities including swimming, picnicking, and fishing,” said Caddo-Womble District Ranger Amanda Gee. “The day-use area will be opened to the public once a vault toilet has been installed.”

The Albert Pike Recreation Area has been closed and unmaintained since June 10, 2010, when a devastating 500-year flood claimed the lives of 20 people camping in the park.

