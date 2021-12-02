Obituary: Wanda Sue Veteto Pounds, 87, of Nashville

Wanda Sue Veteto Pounds, 87, of Nashville, Ark., died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at her home in Nashville.

She was born Oct. 5, 1934, in Foreman, Ark., the daughter of the late Charles Veteto and Flora Jean Powers Veteto.

Wanda was a member of the Sunset Church of Christ in Nashville for 59 years. She graduated from Texarkana, Texas, High in 1952. Wanda was married to Don Pounds on Nov. 15, 1952, and moved to Nashville in 1962. Mrs. Pounds retired from SWEPCO in 1990. She raised three children and her family always came first. She was very involved in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wanda was known for being a wonderful cook and caregiver.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Dana Veteto, and great-granddaughter Ava Lyn Rogers.

Survivors include: her husband Don Pounds of Nashville; one son, Ronny Pounds and wife Suzy of Nashville, two daughters, Jeanna Howard and husband Richard of Nashville, Donna Mitcham and husband Sandy of Monroe, La.; one sister, Myrna Veteto George of Haltom City, Texas; eight grandchildren, Amanda Lawson, Amber Ray, Zack Pounds, Kara Turner, Anna Rogers, Alicia Lockeby, Lacy Mitcham, and Gavin Mitcham; 12 great-grandchildren, Dillon, Mason, Addie, Kellon, Abigail, Alivia, Jane, Eva, Cohen, Corbyn, Ayden, Brookelyn, Hadley, and Stella; as well as a number of friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens at 826 N. Kings Highway, Wake Village, Texas, with Michael Howard officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

