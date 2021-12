Rhonda J. Walker, 48, of Nashville died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

She was born Nov. 17, 1973, in McKinney, Texas, the daughter of Bessie Ensley and the late James Franklin Ensley, Jr.

Survivors include: her mother; her children, Heather Chambless, Victoria Ensley and Lidiane Ensley; a brother, James Ensley II of Sawyers, Okla.; a sister, Brenda Record of Hugo, Okla.; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were at Watson Memorial Cemetery, Broken Bow, Okla., on Dec. 22, 2021

Like this: Like Loading...