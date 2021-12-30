Obituary: Michael James Gilliam, 55, of Delight

Michael James Gilliam, age 55, of Delight, Ark.,, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Nashville.

He was born Dec. 22, 1965, in Trenton, Mich., to Gene and Kathryn Righetti Gilliam.

Michael worked as Job Coordinator for Southern Fab in Nashville. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was a lover of all things Arkansas Razorback.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Lola Gilliam, and his brother, Anthony Gilliam.

Survivors include: his wife, Kellie Morphew Gilliam; parents Gene and Kathryn Righetti Gilliam; daughters Sarah Blackmon, Amanda Shinn (Austin), Kayla Wylie, and Krickit Nichols (Blake); son Kyle Keating; brother Danny Gilliam (Mindy); four grandchildren Lola Shinn, Kohen Keating, Marley Keating, and Lyla Jade Wylie, as well as a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Murfreesboro, with Brent Furr officiating. Interment will follow in County Line Cemetery west of Nashville, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...