Obituary: Mary Sue Adams, 91, of McCaskill

Mary Sue Adams, 91, died Dec. 21, 2021, in Prescott. She was born Nov. 21, 1930, in McCaskill to the late Dossie Stephens and Lois Harper.

She was a member of the Pleasant Springs Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Adams; a son, Mickey Myrick; a daughter, Ladonna Jean Myrick; five brothers, Chase, Irvin, John Earl, Delbert, Buford; three sisters, Bernell Heflin, Ruth Stephens, Remona Ann Robertson.

Survivors include: a son, Carl Wayne Myrick of McCaskill; a daughter, Barbara Young of West Memphis; a sister, Martha Rinehart of Texarkana; two step-daughters, Joan Revels and Nancy Bean; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Friendship Cemetery with Bro. Jarod Hendry and David Young officiating under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Like this: Like Loading...