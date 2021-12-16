Obituary: Marcus Charles Turner, 59, of Nashville

Marcus Charles Turner, 59, of Nashville died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at his home.

He was born July 12, 1962, in Flint, Mich., the son of the late Jimmy Francis and Houston Turner.

He worked for Tyson Foods for 31 years.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Leotis Turner and Elder Rufus Esters, and a daughter, Quendia Marie Turner.

Survivors include: his sons, Marcus Turner, Jr., of Dardenelle, Adrian Turner of Nashville, and Stefaun Milanez of Nashville; sisters Margaret Brown, his twin, of Prescott, Rita Stewart of Mineral Springs, Levina Turner of Long Beach, Calif.; brothers Huston Turner of Kalamazoo, Mich., Arthur Turner of Texarkana, Texas, Troy Marks of Wixom, Mich.; also grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 17, 11-4 at the funeral home followed by a wake, 4-5.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Bright Star Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Tollette Cemetery. Arrangements by Hicks Funeral Home, Inc., of Hope

