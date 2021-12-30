Obituary: Linda Lou Scott, 77, of Nashville

Linda Lou Scott Hill was born July 9, 1944, in Boles, Ark.

Linda was the daughter of Robert W. “Bob” Scott and Bonnie E. Wilhite Scott. She was carried by angels to be with Jesus on Dec. 26, 2021, having attained the age of 77 years, 5 months, and 17 days.

Linda was a graduate of Waldron High School, and was a loving wife and mother. She loved all children, teaching them in Sunday School and VBS for more than 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by three sisters, Aldena Tinder, Geneva “Bokie’ Piper, Thelma Johnston; and by one great-grandson Layne Frachiseur.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 59 and a half years, Gerald “Jerry” Hill, by her three children, Bobbi Frachiseur and husband Ricky, Gerald David Hill Jr. and wife Melissa, and Jenny Cox and husband Tim. Also by two sisters Edna Piles and husband Leamon and Teresa Rodebush, and one brother, Aaron “Bub” Scott. She is also survived by seven wonderful grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. Linda will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be 7-8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at County Line Baptist Church, with Bro. Floyd Folsom of Mena, Ark., officiating Burial will follow in County Line Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Pallbearers will be Paul Morrow, Jared Morrow, Zach Morrow, Dustin Frachiseur, Aaron Hill, and Jay Hill.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

