Obituary: Johnny Ray Davis, 75, of Umpire

Johnny Ray Davis, age 75, of Umpire, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

He was born on March 29, 1946, in Wenatchee, Wash., the son of Johnny Austin Davis and Bonnie Jean Woodall Davis. On June 24, 1966, he married Linda Sue Morris Davis who preceded him in death on Feb. 12, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents. On January 2, 2016, he married Janet Windes Davis.

Johnny was a member of the Umpire Free Holiness Church. He was a 1964 graduate of Umpire High School and later received his Bachelor of Science in Education from the State College of Arkansas at Conway. Johnny taught history and coached basketball at Bryant High School for 37 years. After retirement, he liked to travel and cheer on his beloved Arkansas Razorbacks. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Davis of Texarkana; his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Duane Crawford of Umpire; two granddaughters, Breanna Harkleroad and her husband, Preston, of Athens and Aubrey Crawford of Umpire and her fiancé, Spencer Martin of Fouke; his great-grandsons, Samuel and Ryan; his brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Pat Davis of Ashdown; his sister and brother-in-law, Debby and Paul Boswell of Umpire; his niece, Nancy Myers; his great-niece, Caroline Trantham; his stepchildren and their spouses, Kyle and Jennifer Windes of Texarkana, Jessica and Joel Littlefield of Conroe, Texas, and John Windes of Texarkana; and his step-grandchildren, Joshua Windes, Mathew Windes, Brian Littlefield, Hope Littlefield, Renessa Littlefield and Drew Littlefield.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in the Umpire Free Holiness Church with Bro. Don Vaughn, Bro. Justin Richison and Bro. Olin Vaughn officiating.

Visitation will be Monday evening, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery in Umpire.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers will be Anthony Mooneyham, Vencent Trantham, Wes Wakley, Butch Morris, Spencer Martin and Preston Harkleroad.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 25, Umpire, AR 71971.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

