Obituary: Jerry William (JW) Walls, 92, of Murfreesboro

Jerry William (J.W.) Walls, age 92, of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed from this life on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home in Murfreesboro.

He was born Sept. 14, 1929, in Murfreesboro, Ark., the son of the late John and Stella Buckley Walls.

He was a Christian, a member of the Murfreesboro First United Methodist Church where he was active in the Men’s Sunday School class and the Church choir.

J.W. proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He served one tour of duty in Korea.

He was a 1958 graduate of Henderson State Teachers College. He was employed by Arkansas Department of Human Services until his retirement in 1986.

J.W. loved his hometown of Murfreesboro and its people. He was named Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 1994, and Citizen of the Decade in 2001. He was presented the Tenth Annual Alumni Award in 2004 in honor of many years of dedicated service to Murfreesboro Schools. He served on the Murfreesboro Community Foundation Board and the Murfreesboro Cemetery Board.

J.W. was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Hearl, Altos, and Milton Walls; two sisters, Geneva McAnelly and Johnnie Mae Walls.

J.W. is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Owens Walls; son, Jeff Walls (Deann) of Murfreesboro, Ark.; daughter Debby Scoggin of Booneville, Ark.; grandchildren, Blake Scoggin (Jackie), Heather Hainen (Ryan), Drew Scoggin, and Zach Walls; great-grandchildren, Adam Bostic, Robb Hainen, Cade and Olivia Scoggin, beloved sister-in-law, Pat Morgan; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15, at First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro with Bro. Jim Henderson and Pastor Terry Chapman officiating, burial to follow in Murfreesboro Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Pallbearers will be Tim Vaughan, Bryan Vaughan, Alan Steuart, Rodney Fagan, Marvin Terrell, Buddy Cox, Bill Henderson, and Dick Carroll

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Men’s Sunday School Class, Al Terrell, Charles Wilson, Jerry Stockton, Robert O’Neal, and Rusty Silvey.

The family would like to thank Arkansas Hospice for the outstanding care they provided.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 411, Murfreesboro, AR 71958 or Murfreesboro Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 185, Murfreesboro, AR 71958.

