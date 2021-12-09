Obituary: Jamie Ophelia Sturgis Elder, 83, of Houston, Texas

Janie Ophelia Sturgis Elder, age 87, passed away on Dec. 4th in Houston, Texas. She was born June 15, 1934 in Mineral Springs, Ark.,, the daughter of the late John Gary Sturgis and Bennie Adeline Cowling.

Mrs. Elder was a dedicated employee of the Howard County Children’s Center for many years and was lovingly devoted to her children and grandchildren

Mrs. Elder was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Mineral Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Van Elder, of Nashville.

She is survived by a sister, Bonnie Smith and brother-in-law, David Smith of Nashville; daughter, Dede Guffy and son-in-law, Jim Guffy of Fairhope, Ala.; son Scott Elder of Houston, Texas; and grandchildren Hunter Guffy of Little Rock, Ark.,, and Mackenzie Guffy of Fairhope, Ala.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2021 at Restland Memorial Park in Nashville.

