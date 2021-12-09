Obituary: Frank Adams, 83, formerly of De Queen

Frank Glen Adams, 83, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of De Queen, died Wednesday, Nov. 24 in Sioux Falls.

He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Granite City, Ill., the son of the late Ralph and Gladys Sarah Adams.

He was a USAF veteran of the Vietnam War, and for many years was chancellor of UA-Cossatot which has campuses in Nashville, De Queen and Ashdown.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the De Queen Rotary Club.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include: his wife of 29 years, Janet Adams of Sioux Falls; daughters Patricia Schuh of McHenry, Ill., and Jennifer Caldwell of Woodstock, Ill.; a stepson, Daniel DeMaranville of Mitchell, S.D.: stepdaughters, Eileen Kehn of Sioux Falls, and Deanna Radcliffe of Branchland, W.Va.; a brother, Rev. Michael Adams of Marietta, Ga., and a sister, Diane Means of Gillespie, Ill.; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, De Queen. Burial followed at Redmen Cemetery, De Queen.

Online at chandlerfuneral.com.

Like this: Like Loading...