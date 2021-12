Euell Wayne Curry, 67, of Lockesburg, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his home.

He was born Oct. 18, 1954, in Carthage, Texas, to Elsie Wayne Williams Curry and the late Euell Poe Curry.

He was a retired master plumber.

Survivors include: his wife of more than 43 years, Sanda Cowling Curry of Lockesburg; his mother, Elsie Curry of Carthage, Texas; a sister, Sandra Mullis of Longview, Texas.

