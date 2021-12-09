Obituary: Edwin Curtis Kelley, Sr., 78, of Mayflower

Edwin Curtis Kelley, Sr., 78, of Mayflower Ark., died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

He was born Nov. 26, 1943, in El Paso, Texas.

Survivors include: his wife of 56 years, Evelyn Kelley; four children, Robert Kelley of Mayflower, Edwin Curtis Kelley, Jr., of Mayflower, Tim Kelley, of Nashville, and Joe Kelley and wife Lori of Nashville; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Thursday, Dec. 2 at Nashville Funeral Home. The funeral service was at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at The Living Rock Church in Nashville, with Bro. Tim Kelley and Pastor Joe Kelley officiating. Burial followed in Biggs Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

