Obituary: Carleton ‘Buddy’ Denny, 84, of Delight

Carleton “Buddy” Edgar Denny, Jr., 84, of Delight died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at his home.

He was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Delight to the late Carleton Edgar Denny, Sr., and Vahnita McKinney Denny.

He was a member of the Delight United Methodist Church and was retired from the US Navy after 26 years of service. He also retired from the public school system as a teacher.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Denny.

Survivors include: his wife Shirley Huffman Denny; two daughters, Vickey Rather, and Brenda Eatmon and husband Ace; two sisters, Kathryn Broussard and husband Rogers, and Doris Denny; a sister-in-law Barbara Denny; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Delight United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Henderson officiating. Burial followed in Delight Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home of Murfreesboro.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

