Obituary: Barbara Kay Lightfoot Johnson, 85, of Hot Springs

Barbara Kay Lightfoot Johnson, age 85, of Hot Springs, Ark., died on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at her home in Hot Springs.

She was born Oct. 14, 1936, in Little Rock, Ark., the daughter of the late Elton “Jack” Lightfoot and Estelle Carter Lightfoot.

Mrs. Johnson attended the United Methodist Church. She had degrees from the University of Arkansas and Henderson State University. For many years she taught and was a very dedicated special education teacher at Saratoga and Nashville Public Schools. She also went to the Grace Downs School in New York to become a flight stewardess for Capital Airlines.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the father of her child, Harlow “Buddy” Johnson, Jr.

Survivors include: one son, Bert Johnson of Hot Springs, one grandson, Jeffrey Johnson of Fayetteville, Ark.; her longtime friend, Shirley Dildy of Nashville, as well as a number of cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Restland Memorial Park, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital, PO Box 2222 Little Rock, AR 72203-9984, or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

