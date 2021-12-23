Mine Creek Revelations: More on Marching

YES, I AM STILL HERE peeking out of the newspaper’s window on Main Street and I am in contact with a fellow enlisted puke who is proud of her marching skills, especially in comparison with the stumbling display by the cadets of West Point prior to the Army-Navy football game (a thrilling victory by the Middies, by the way).

T. Lynn Cox, a proud former non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army has written and she sorta agrees with me.

She says she’s responding to my column which mentioned Navy’s thrilling victory. T. Lynn calls it “That horrible loss to Navy!” But her letter was mostly about marching, not Navy’s thrilling victory.

“Now the world knows why the NCOs are the backbone to the Armed Forces. They (NCOs) will, with pleasure, put your face in the ‘front leaning rest’ position if your head bobbles or you can’t DRESS RIGHT!” (‘Dress right’ refers to lining up correctly in ranks.)

The nation does not need to worry if the commissioned officers can’t march worth a darn, she continued, because, “In America, we NCOs got you covered. Go Army!”

I didn’t witness the Midshipmen march into the stadium because I suffered an unscheduled nap, but I am sure their ranks were straight and they were all marching smartly in step.

=—-= — =

ANIMAL CRACKERS. Due to the recent peanut harvest in Georgia, raw unshelled peanuts are now available in bulk at the Farmer’s Co-op. I got a 10-lb. bag which should last my bluejays for several months.

The birds DID request that I buy the smaller variety of peanuts because the larger peanuts are hard to haul off to a safe eating place.

I’ve got a bunch of jays, some cardinals and brown thrushes. Other birds are attracted to the feeding activity but they aren’t big enough to carry off a peanut.

=—-= — =

A CHRISTMAS SEASON miracle. We’ve gone more than four weeks and there have been no police reports of anyone running into or over the downtown Christmas Tree.

I even experienced my own extremely close call. Nearly T-Boned an oncoming car. My fault; couldn’t see oncoming traffic because of the — you know — large artificial tree.

It would be so so much much safer if there was a responsible armed adult J-Turn Enforcement Officer to spend some patrol time there.

=—-= — =

STOLEN. Someone is stealing papers from some of our newsstands in Nashville and Dierks. If you see someone taking a handful of papers from a newsstand please rat on them.

=—-= — =

A FINE LADY. Our community lost Annie Nell Barton Gathright, last week. She was a fine citizen and was a pioneer in local radio broadcasting. She started as an employee at KBHC-AM; became owner.

Your hometown newspaper and local radio stations have had a good relationship. Peace to her family and thanks to the Almighty for putting such people among us.

=—-= — =

PLEASE GET the Covid-19 vaccine. Do your part to stop the spread of the virus. You can be a good example for others.

Or, a bad example.

A state senator out west in Washington died of Covid while on a junket to Central America. He had been giving his state governor a hard time because the governor was recommending vaccinations, masks, etc., to stem the tide of virus deaths. This guy got sick and couldn’t leave the country. How do you say “died” in Spanish.

Another news article says that 80% of the nation’s Intensive Care Unit rooms are taken by folks in dire distress from Covid. Some hospitals are being overwhelmed by virus patients.

=—-= — =

MIDNIGHT MASS. Whether or not she wants it, I spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with daughter Julie and granddaughter Carsyn in Little Rock.

Before Covid we would go to Christmas Eve Midnight Mass at a random selection of churches in LR and NLR.

We’re planning on resuming that tradition this year since Covid protocols are loosened slightly.

At the Cathedral of St. Andrew they have a Senior Citizens Midnight Mass.

It is at 8 p.m. And that’s still pushing my bedtime

=—-= — =

THINGS I LEARNED from opening email.

According to the Redneck Book of Home Decor: “A centerpiece for the dining room table should never be anything prepared by a taxidermist.”

=—-= — =

WORD GAMES. The twins: Frankincense and Myrrh. They vamoose a week or so after the Christmas season is over. Camels made a mess outside the manger.

=—-= — =

HE SAID: “If fear is cultivated it will become stronger, if faith is cultivated it will achieve mastery.” John Paul Jones, Admiral of the American Revolutionary War Navy

=—-= — =

SHE SAID: “Faith is the strength by which a shattered world shall emerge into the light.” Helen Keller, teacher

=—-= — =

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

Like this: Like Loading...