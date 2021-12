Christmas lunch at First Baptist

First Baptist Church of Nashville will host its third annual community Christmas lunch Saturday, Dec. 25, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The meal will be served in the church’s Family Activities Building, 417 N. 2nd St. in Nashville.

Dine-in and carry-out will be available.

For more information, contact the church at 870-845-1404.

