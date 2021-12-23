Cheer squad finishes second at state

The Scrapper cheerleaders were named the state runners-up at the Class 4A cheer competition Friday, Dec. 17, at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The group includes (front row) Ali Hutchinson, Cameri Smith, Katie Cochran, Taylor Darling and Avery Hood; (middle row) LaMia Madora, Anna Claire Gunter, Anna Kate Sartin and Coach Erin Askew; (back row) Nancy Worthington, Abby Furr, Macy McCammack, Erin Watts and Addie Moorer. Valley View was first, with Nashville second. Brookland, Harrison, Hope and Pottsville rounded out the top six.

