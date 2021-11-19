Obituary: Robbie Virgil ‘Diggs’ Jester, 95, of Brownstown

Mr. Robbie Virgil “Diggs” Jester, 95 years old, of Brownstown, Ark., passed away Saturday Nov. 13, 2021, with all 6 children by his side. Mr. Jester was born Oct. 21, 1926, in Lockesburg, Ark., the son of the late Bishop and Jennie Belle Jester.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Verlene Jester (BlueEyes); his sister, Royalene Jester; brothers Cecil, Frank, Merrill, Howard, Herschel and Clarence; and son-in-law, Ricky Ragle.

Survivors include: his six children, Robbie Dean and Gayle Jester of Brownstown, Ark.; Sue Ragle of Canton, Texas; Kay and Robert Sanders of Canton, Texas; Ricky and Anita Jester of Lockesburg, Ark.; Malinda and Jeff Winton of Nashville, Ark.; and Peggy and Ken Friday of Ben Lomond, Ark.. Also left to cherish his memory are his 17 grandchildren and their spouses; 33 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandsons. Also survived by sister, Mildred Truly of Lockesburg, sister-in-law Ruby Jester of Lockesburg, Ark., and Bea Jester of Camden, Ark., and brother-in-law Wesley Gentry and wife Sammye along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Diggs was a Methodist and a member of the Brownstown Community church. He was a US Navy veteran serving in World War II, and was retired from Braswell Sand and Gravel. After retirement from Braswell he spent 25 years mowing yards and cemeteries, building fences, painting houses, and cutting wood.

In his spare time, he loved to hunt, to play dominos, throw horseshoes and bags and very few (if any) could beat him.

The family wishes to give special recognition for all the love and excellent care provided to him by caregivers Gayle Jester, Becky Harberson, Jeanie Green Marion and Dean Winship over that last few months.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 16, 2021, at Wrights Chapel Cemetery near Lockesburg, Ark., with Nick Box officiating under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen, Ark.

Visitation for Mr. Jester will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday Nov. 15, 2021 at the Wilkerson Funeral Home at De Queen Ark.

