Obituary: Mary Virginia Bennett, 78, of Nashville

Mary Virginia Bennett, 78, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas.

She was born Jan. 31, 1943, in Nashville, the daughter of the late Orville and Elese Porterfield.

She served as the president of the cultural resource management firm, Archeological Assessments, and spent over four decades managing archeological projects in Israel and the United States. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret Anne Ingle, and her son, Robert Jackson Bennett; her brother, Bobby Porterfield and sister, Linda Arhart.

Survivors include: her husband of 60 years, W. J. (Jack) Bennett, Jr., of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Nashville, at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13.

