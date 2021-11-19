Obituary: Mary Marshall, 68, of Nashville

Mary Marshall, 68, of Nashville died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at her home in Nashville. She was born May 6, 1953, in Duncan, Okla., the daughter of Homer James Franklin and Margie Williams Franklin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Marshall; a son, Scott Artre; and her mother, Margie Williams Franklin.

Survivors include: a daughter, Deanna Hale and husband Kelly of Nashville; falso grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

The funeral service was at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Cleveland Piggee officiating. Burial was 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8, at Fairlawn Cemetery in Comanche, Okla., under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

