Obituary: Jesse Roach, 62, of Nashville

Jesse Roach, 62, of Nashville, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville.

He was born Feb. 16, 1959, in Prescott to the late Lige Roach and Ruth Gulley Roach.

He was preceded in death by siblings Pasty Ann Roach, Opal Sowell, Carolyn “Kitty” Crouse; a daughter, Jennifer Culp; stepson Stephen Sillavan; brothers Mack, Bobby, Billy Jo Roach, and Tommy Crouse.

Survivors include: his wife, Suzy Roach; daughters Traci Kirchoff (Calvin), Suzanne Adams (Chris); sons Jesse Dewayne Roach, Aaron Sillavan and Gary Smith; sisters Barbara Sue Hamilton, Dorothy Crouse, Tamara Gennings, Juana Palmer; a brother, Donald Roach: also grandhildren.

Services will be Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home. Visitation was Tuesday night.

Burial will be at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...