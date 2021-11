Helen J. Tinkes Flowers, 84, of Nashville, died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.

Survivors include: daughters Barb Bell, Bev Flowers and Terri Arakeliam; sisters Majorie Martindale and Gail Ackley; also grandchildren,

Visitation was Friday, Nov. 12, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

The funeral was at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Bluff Springs Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

