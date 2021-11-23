Obituary: Frederick Leon ‘Pete’ Hill, 83, of Murfreesboro

Frederick Leon “Pete” Hill, age 83 of Murfreesboro, Arkansas died on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was born July 19, 1938 in Delight, Arkansas the son of the late Willie Barlow Hill and Nancy Mae Avery Hill.

Mr. Hill was a member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Murfreesboro where he served as a deacon. He also served in the Army National Guard, during his career he was a truck driver for the Pike County Road Department.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Bobby Ray Hill.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years Mary Hill of Murfreesboro; children Freddie Hill and wife Cindy of Murfreesboro, Sheila Simmons and husband John of Nashville, Brian Hill and wife Venus of Murfreesboro; three brothers William Hill of Murfreesboro, Jerry Hill and wife Sam of Prescott, Ralph Hill and wife Delores of Longview, TX; six grandchildren Brandi White (Brad), Brittany Morrow (Jared), Patience Hicks (Trevor), Lucas Hill, Chei Pounds (Zach), and Anthony Hill; five great grandchildren as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, with Bro. Curtis Abernathy and Bro. John David Watson officiating, burial to follow in Pisgah Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Pallbearers will be Mike Hill, Kenny Hill, Jeff Hill, Mark Brock, Robert Velazquez, Greg McBride. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eric Hill, Tarayn Hill, Chris Chaney, and Lake Greeson Park Rangers.

