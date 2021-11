Darlene McFadden, 60, of Nashville died Sept. 28, 2021.

She was born Oct. 21, 1961, the daughter of Katie Charles and the late John Charles.

She was preceded in death by her her husband, Mickey McFadden, her father and two brothers.

Survivors include: her mother; sons Gerry and Michael McFadden; a sister, Sylvia; four brothers, Marvin, Jimmy, Ronald and Kevin; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in Center Point Cemetery under direction of Nashville Funeral Home.

