Obituary: Coyce Couch, 74, of Ozark

Coyce Couch, age 74, of Ozark, Ark., died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Fort Smith, Ark. He was born Nov. 7, 1947 in Nathan, Ark., to Clayton and Vera Couch. He is preceded in death by his parents and two infant children, Michael and Stephanie Couch.

Coyce surrendered to the ministry in the early 70’s. He pastored churches in Springhill, La., Kenner, La., McGehee, Ark., North Little Rock, Ark., and Greenbrier, Ark. From 1988-1996 he served in various roles at Central Baptist College, most notably as “dorm parent” in the men’s dormitory. He is currently the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Ozark having just celebrated 20 years of service.

Coyce is survived by his wife, Twyla Wisdom Couch of Ozark; a son, Sean Couch and wife Valerie of Mena, Ark.; a daughter, Shannon Naylor and husband Nick of Greenbrier, Ark.; and two grandchildren, Parker Couch and Arden Naylor.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Ozark.

Graveside Funeral Service Will Be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at Academy Cemetery in Nathan, Ark., with Bro. Jim Lane officiating under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home of Ozark.

Pallbearers will be Landon Lane, Lincoln Lane, Levi Hodges, Ty Radley, Caleb LeBow, Hunter Immel, Josef Asbeck, Andy Patton, Tristan Salazar, Joe Bryce McKenzie and Austin Sahffer.

To leave an online memorial visit www.shafferfuneralhomeweb.com.

