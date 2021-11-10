Obituary: Carolyn Sue Manry, 81, of De Queen

Carolyn Sue Manry, age 81, of De Queen, Ark.,, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Carolyn was born Aug. 3, 1940, to Ruby and Earnest Blakely. She attended school in Murfreesboro. She was a member of Biggs Chapel Methodist Church.

Carolyn proceeded to work in multiple fields throughout her life including managing a Holiday Inn in McAlester, Okla.; working for Dr. Frank Daniel in De Queen, and eventually running her own business. She married Earnest Manry in the summer of 1984.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Earnest Manry; her parents, Ruby Mae and Tannie Folsom; her father, Earnest Lee Blakely; brothers Larry O’Neal and Roland O’Neal.

She is survived by: her son, Michael Robert Cortez; two brothers, Jim Blakely and wife Barbara, Robert O’Neal and wife Wanda; one sister, Laurah Orr; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside memorial services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at the Roy Cemetery with Rev. Jim Henderson officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

