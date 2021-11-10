Obituary: Carmelita Juanita Rochelle, 68, of Lockesburg

Carmelita Juanita Rochelle, 68, of Lockesburg, Ark., passed away Nov. 4, 2021, in Hot Springs, Ark., in Hot Springs, Ark.

Carmelita was born July 15, 1953, in Santa Fe, N.M.

Carmelita is survived by her husband of 19 years, Stanley Rochelle of Lockesburg, Ark.; two sons, Michael and Crystal Cody of Nashville, Ark., and Jason and Amanda Cody of McCaskill, Ark.; a step-daughter, Amy Rochelle; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; five brothers, Tony Armijo, Freddy Belitron, Joe Garcia, Mike Garcia, John Grey; five sisters, Margaret Romera, Gloria Villas, Rachel Vigil, Betty Sandoval and Mary Mascarenhas; and she also leaves behind a host of nieces nephews, cousins, friends and relatives that love her and will miss her dearly.

Carmelita (CC) was a long time employee of Road Mart in Nashville where she was loved by all of her customers.

Carmelita loved hunting, fishing, gardening and canning her vegetables, and enjoying the fruits of her labors with the love of her life along with dancing and collecting various things she treasured and caring for her animals. Above all CC cherished her family and friends.

A memorial service is Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Blue Bayou Church of Christ with Michael Howard officiating.

