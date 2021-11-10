Obituary: Bobbie Lois Sipes, 88, of Nashville

Bobbie Lois Sipes, age 88, of Nashville, Ark., died on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Nashville, Ark.

She was born Aug. 23, 1933, in Howard County, Ark., the daughter of the late Henry and Ava Wakins Hallmark.

Mrs. Sipes was a member of the Columbus Baptist Church, she loved her God, family, friends and never met a stranger as her work showed. She enjoyed gardening and lived for class reunions and going to Gail Hearnsberger to get her hair done. During her career she worked for the Nashville Schools, Little Red School House, Nashville Nursing Home, Ashdown Hospital and Ashdown Nursing Home.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brain Matthew Tolleson; two brothers Mack and Hays Hallmark; and one sister, Nancy Hallmark Ray.

Survivors include: one daughter, Judith Sipes Tolleson and husband Ed of Paragould, Ark.; one son, Mike Sipes and wife Mary Ann of Saratoga, Ark.; one sister, Sibbie Elmore and husband Scotty of McCaskill, Ark.; one granddaughter, Amber Bucy and husband Shawn of Rector, Ark.; one great-granddaughter Avery Stalnaker and husband Cameron of Jonesboro, Ark.; and one great-grandson Parker Bucy of Jonesboro, Ark.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, at Columbus Cemetery with Bro. Zane Clark officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

