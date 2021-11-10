Obituary: Barbara Jean Crisp, 91, of Mineral Springs

Barbara Jean Crisp, 91, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. She was born near Mineral Springs June 10, 1934, the daughter of the late Henry Asley Hosey and Leila Jane Deloney Hosey.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Dean, and sister, Phyliss.

Survivors include: her children, John David Crisp and wife, Cynthia, of Texarkana, Texas, and daughter, Amanda Jane Crisp Hickey and husband, Richard, of Murfreesboro; brother Jimmy and sister Alta; also grandchildren.

Graveside services were Friday, Nov. 5, at Mineral Springs Cemetery.

