The Mineral Springs School District will host “Christmas in Mineral Springs” on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

The location will be the school’s old cafeteria and presenting groups will include the MS FCCLA, FBLA, Spanish Club, Student Council, EAST and SYL Girls.

Santa Claus and the Grinch will be available for pictures and there will be games and refreshments.

