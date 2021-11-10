Local church to continue Thanksgiving meal tradition

A Nashville Thanksgiving tradition will continue this year when members of Ridgeway Baptist Church serve their annual Community-wide Thanksgiving Day Dinner for the 22nd time.

The meal is free and open to the public by drive-thru, due to Covid concerns. Persons wishing meals should drive up to the assembled volunteers; tell them how many meals are needed for family members; and take the meals.

The meal consists of turkey and dressing; ham, cranberry sauce, corn, green beans, roll, dessert and tea or Kool-aid.

Meals may be delivered to shut-ins by calling Larry Elrod, 845-8814.

The church began this project as a ministry effort to provide a meal to individuals and families in the Nashville area. Volunteers prepare and serve the meal.

The church is located at the corner of Peachtree and Hearn Streets (Prescott highway), and the pastor is Bro. Alan Cook. For more information call the church office, 845-1386.

