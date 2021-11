The annual Breakfast with Santa event in Nashville will be hosted by the Junior Auxiliary on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The event will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church fro 9-11. All-you-can eat pancakes are $5 per person.

Santa will be available for photo packages.

Junior Auxiliary will also conduct the Angel Tree project. ‘Angel’ Christmas gift requests may be picked up at Compassion Health & Wellness and at Farmers Insurance in Nashville.

Angels must be turned in by Dec. 6.

