Heavy on Soul: Local talent nominated for vocalist award

By John Balch

News-Leader staff

Local singer Denisha Ann (Coulter) is busy working on her debut album and now has been nominated as female vocalist of the year as part of the 2021 ArkLaTex Honors Awards.

Coulter, 24, is a 2015 graduate of Nashville High School and her name is fast becoming one to watch on the local music horizon. She currently has three songs available through online streaming, including one, “Barbara & Shirley,” that she said has “gone viral” and features last year’s female vocalist winner, Skyy SInclare.

“I was shocked,” Coulter told the newspaper about her nomination from which she was picked from a field of 60 singers and narrowed down to the final eight.

The ArkLaTex Honors Awards is an “enterprise instituted by an educator that highlights/celebrates regional talents, lifelong service/efforts, area businesses, educators, community leaders, entrepreneurs, culture influencers, and creatives alike,” according to the group’s website.

Coulter, who idolized Whitney Houston growing up, has the backing of Curtis Muldrow, also known as DJ Godfather, a 93.3 radio host in Texarkana who has aired her music, including an unreleased track. Coulter said the track has gotten favorable reviews and she hopes one day to sign to Muldrow’s record label

The former member of the Nashville High School color guard who played the French horn in the band has been singing seriously since she was about six years old. Her late father, Rowland Coulter, played the organ and would teach her hymns.

“I guess that’s where it all started,” she said.

Coulter writes her own lyrics but currently relies on others to create and produce the music, but she is hoping that will change in the future. She is working under a producer, Lester Baker, and the two work on the musical side together as Coulter has become somewhat of an apprentice to the producer. Coulter said she also works with local rappers as an “underground ghost writer” of lyrics.

Coulter’s debut album has been in the works for he last six months and she hopes it will be coming out sooner than later.

Denisha Ann is Coulter’s stage name and it is a far cry from the name she picked when she was a young rapper wannabe. That stage name was “First Lady Savage.” Coulter buries her face in her long fingernails when she confesses the name.

“I really wanted to be a rapper and that’s what I came up with,” she said with a cringe.

Though she is still fond of singing gospel tunes, Coulter said she is now focused on “feel good” and “timeless” music she calls “southern soul – heavy on the soul.”

Coulter’s talent has taken her to venues throughout the ArkLaTex and she is currently booked up for the rest of the year.

Coulter can be booked by calling (903) 809-3802 or by email: bookdenisha@gmail.com

There is still time to vote online for Coulter as female vocalist of the year. The nomination form can be found at: arklatexhonors.com.

