Dierks gearing up for Christmas Parade Dec. 13

The annual City of Dierks Christmas Parade will be held Monday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

All area businesses, churches, fire departments, civil groups, or school groups are all invited to participate.

For those not wanting to participate in the parade but want to help – churches giving out food, decorating, etc. – are asked to contact one of the numbers listed below:

Stacy Janes (870) 784-3043

Lindsey Pitchford, (870) 784-1796

Lisa Michaud (757) 813-5037

Tim Reed (870) 681-1437

Diane Dove (870) 845-7774

Jaron Tipton (870) 584-6325

More details will be announced later.

