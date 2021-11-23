Dierks gearing up for Christmas Parade Dec. 13

The annual City of Dierks Christmas Parade will be held Monday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
All area businesses, churches, fire departments, civil groups, or school groups are all invited to participate.
For those not wanting to participate in the parade but want to help – churches giving out food, decorating, etc. – are asked to contact one of the numbers listed below:
Stacy Janes (870) 784-3043
Lindsey Pitchford, (870) 784-1796
Lisa Michaud (757) 813-5037
Tim Reed (870) 681-1437
Diane Dove (870) 845-7774
Jaron Tipton (870) 584-6325
More details will be announced later.