Trooper fires on fleeing Delight man

Charges are pending against a Delight man following a traffic stop Monday, Oct. 11 when he allegedly rammed a state trooper’s car and was fired upon by the trooper, according to a press release from the Arkansas State Police.

The unnamed trooper initiated a traffic stop about 1:04 p.m. along Arkansas Highway 26 west of L & M Lane in Pike County. The pick-up truck driven by Joseph Vancamp, 29, of Delight was displaying an expired license plate.

When requested by the trooper to exit the vehicle, Vancamp reportedly placed the truck in reverse and rammed the front of the state police patrol vehicle, then fled the scene.

A pursuit by state police continued for approximately 15 minutes along county roads in the area. During the pursuit Vancamp used the truck to strike the state police vehicle at least three time, leading the trooper to use deadly force by firing a gun at Vancamp.

The pursuit ended at 16 Hare Road, east of Delight, where Vancamp was taken into custody by the trooper.

Vancamp was not wounded by the gunfire and is being held at the Pike County Detention Center.

Charges of aggravated assault and fleeing are pending while the Pike County prosecuting attorney reviews the case.

The trooper was not injured.

