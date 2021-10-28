Obituary: Steve Harris, 73, of Nashville

Steve Harris, 73, of Nashville died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas.

He was born Oct. 2, 1948, in Nashville, the son of Mary Jones Harris and the late Eugene Prentis Harris.

Survivors include: three daughters, Kelly DeLozier and husband David of Foreman, Stephanie Fritts and husband Dwayne of Nashville, Amanda Stephens of Missouri; two brothers, Wayne Harris, and John Harris; a sister, Donna West; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was 6-8 Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

The funeral service was 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with burial to follow at Unity Cemetery.

Brenda Sue James

Brenda Sue James, 78, formerly of Mineral Springs died Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Vernon Hills, Ill.

She was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Mineral Springs, the daughter of the late Cecil and Evelyn Funderburg. She was a member or United Methodist Church in Libertyville, Ill.

She was preceded in death by a brother, William Lee Funderburg.

Survivors include: her husband of 58 years, Kenneth James; two children DeeAnn Clausen and husband Noel, and Ken James and wife Wendi; sisters Elizabeth Stuart of Ozan and Nancy Newell of Malvern; also grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct 30, following visitation at United Methodist Church, Libertyville, Ill.

